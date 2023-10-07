PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.
PulteGroup Price Performance
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
