Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading Down 0.2%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.18. 10,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 15,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter worth $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 4,135.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,471,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,640 shares during the last quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

