QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 960,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,257,000 after buying an additional 33,150 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.1% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 9,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 129.9% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 95,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $110.88 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.