QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 39.3% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

