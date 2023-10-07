Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DGX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

