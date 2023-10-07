Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Up 10%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 259,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 113,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Radius Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 24.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.30.

About Radius Gold

(Get Free Report)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.