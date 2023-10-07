Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Insider Colin Moorhead Buys 33,700 Shares

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) insider Colin Moorhead acquired 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.48 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$50,010.80 ($31,854.01).

Ramelius Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Ramelius Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Ramelius Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Ramelius Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Ramelius Resources

Ramelius Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, production, and sale of gold in Australia. It operates through three segments: Mt Magnet, Edna May, and Exploration. The company owns and operates the Mt Magnet, the Edna May, the Vivien, the Marda, the Tampia, the Rebecca, and the Penny gold mines located in Western Australia.

