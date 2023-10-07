Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of RRC opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

