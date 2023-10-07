Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 4.27% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $421,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,485,000 after buying an additional 902,153 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $140.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

