Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.92% of Marathon Petroleum worth $455,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

