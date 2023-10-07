Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of S&P Global worth $308,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total value of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $364.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

