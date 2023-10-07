Raymond James & Associates Has $217.98 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $217,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ICE opened at $110.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.