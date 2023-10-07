Raymond James & Associates Has $269.99 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,274,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 195,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.68% of Williams Companies worth $269,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

