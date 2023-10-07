Raymond James & Associates Has $295.74 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,770,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $295,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.14.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,297 shares of company stock worth $34,972,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

