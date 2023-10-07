Raymond James & Associates Has $477.26 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CME Group were worth $477,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after buying an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $211.93 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.43. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average of $191.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.