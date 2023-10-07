Raymond James & Associates Has $587.85 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,147,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Comcast were worth $587,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.