Raymond James & Associates Has $8.67 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,279,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.80% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $8,666,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $394.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.81 and a 200-day moving average of $395.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

