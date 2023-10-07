Raymond James & Associates Has $829.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 3.16% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $829,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $47.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

