Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,374 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.93% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $558,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,235,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,007,000 after buying an additional 123,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

