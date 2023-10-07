Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $257,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $381.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.51. The stock has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.