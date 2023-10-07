Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 3.95% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $246,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,758,000 after acquiring an additional 139,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,724,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,788,000 after acquiring an additional 766,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,807,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.