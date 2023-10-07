Raymond James & Associates Sells 110,242 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,318,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,242 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $226,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $84.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

