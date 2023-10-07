Raymond James & Associates Sells 227,471 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,471 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.27% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $285,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,113 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 231,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,749,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.