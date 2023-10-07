Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 42,921 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of United Parcel Service worth $134,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

