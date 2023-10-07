Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 573,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $117,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.02 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.82.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.40.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

