Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 516,119 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,119 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.80% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $239,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,065,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,902,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 332,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 163,928 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,536 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

