Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $183,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,800,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,287,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

