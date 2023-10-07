Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $132.14 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,146 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.89% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $132,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

BATS:OMFL opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

