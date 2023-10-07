Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $181.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $181,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

