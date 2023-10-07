Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $199.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $199,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

