Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $275.76 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,672,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $275,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $73.71 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

