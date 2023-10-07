Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $497.08 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,074,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,407 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $497,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.37 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

