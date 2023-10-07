Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,805 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604,381 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $125,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $237.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

