Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 186,520 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.92% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $457,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

