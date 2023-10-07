Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,996,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,663 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $121,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.