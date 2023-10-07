Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,535 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $115,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 205,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

