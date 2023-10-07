Raymond James Trims Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Target Price to $29.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

NTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.40 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

