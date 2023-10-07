RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Trading 3% Higher

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 3,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 376,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get RayzeBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RayzeBio

RayzeBio Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

About RayzeBio

In other RayzeBio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other RayzeBio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,388,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,184,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Maha Katabi acquired 472,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RayzeBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RayzeBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.