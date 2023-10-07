RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Trading 3% Higher

RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 3,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 376,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.
Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.
