Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Lowered to $9.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRGB. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

RRGB stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.30 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,463.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $371,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,864,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,661.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,463.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 136,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 745,851 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 426,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 280,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth $3,337,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $3,182,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Articles

