Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Position Increased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of REGN opened at $836.57 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $847.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $814.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $781.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $897.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.