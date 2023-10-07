Reviewing Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Axcella Health and CEL-SCI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 2 2 0 2.50 CEL-SCI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Axcella Health currently has a consensus price target of $131.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,212.50%. CEL-SCI has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 740.34%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$81.19 million ($19.25) -0.52 CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$36.70 million ($0.77) -1.55

This table compares Axcella Health and CEL-SCI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of CEL-SCI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Axcella Health has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and CEL-SCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -3,888.62% -259.91% CEL-SCI N/A -141.00% -79.78%

Summary

CEL-SCI beats Axcella Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcella Health

(Get Free Report)

Axcella Health Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CEL-SCI

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. It is also developing Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company is developing CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 which are LEAPS based product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.