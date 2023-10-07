Reviewing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Tripadvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.40 billion 0.87 -$11.98 million ($0.22) -18.50 Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.48 $20.00 million ($0.20) -79.85

Profitability

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Taboola.com and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.39% -0.86% -0.50% Tripadvisor -1.61% 4.87% 1.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Taboola.com and Tripadvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 Tripadvisor 3 8 2 0 1.92

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.27%. Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than Taboola.com.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Taboola.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that evaluates businesses and enables travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.