ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 350.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ReWalk Robotics

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 5,031,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,521,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,890,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,210,429 shares of company stock worth $3,649,481 and have sold 35,242 shares worth $24,317. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Articles

