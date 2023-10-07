RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) CEO Robert D. Dawson Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) CEO Robert D. Dawson acquired 5,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,418. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $2.89 on Friday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

