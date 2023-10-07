Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading 3.1% Higher

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.05. 67,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 681,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RYTM. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 416.41%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $271,372.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 20,037 shares of company stock valued at $503,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,498,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,929,000 after buying an additional 143,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,406 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,598,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.