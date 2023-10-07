Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

