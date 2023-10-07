Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $196,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,295,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

