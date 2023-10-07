Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $314,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,885,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,885,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,051,377. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

