Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

TSLA stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

