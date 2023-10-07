Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 247 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

